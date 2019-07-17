Utah Booze News: Squatters fighting over Polygamy Porter and abolishing the DABC

On the latest episode of “Utah Booze News: An Alcohol Policy Podcast,” FOX 13’s Ben Winslow and The Salt Lake Tribune’s Kathy Stephenson talk with Squatters’ Adam Curfew about why Polygamy Porter has been blocked from selling in North Carolina.

Also, Mike Druce of the newly-formed Utah Consumer Coalition talks about lobbying the legislature for heavier beers on tap. If they don’t get what they want, he says, they’re not afraid of a ballot initiative to abolish the DABC!

LINKS:

Utah Consumer Coalition

FOX 13: Popular Utah beer rejected by North Carolina because ‘polygamy is illegal’

SLTrib: Popular Utah beer is rejected in North Carolina because it has ‘polygamy’ in its name

