Teen dies in UTV accident near Sand Hollow State Park

SAND MOUNTAIN OHV AREA, Nevada — A teenager died after a UTV accident in the Bureau of Land Management Sand Mountain OHV area next to Sand Hollow State Park, according to the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation.

The 13-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to park officials. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident, which park rangers responded to around 2:45 p.m.

“They were just out to have a good time on the sand dunes, and I think that they were trying to jump the sand dune,” Park Manager Johnathan Hunt told our partners at the St. George News. “I think people don’t always understand the limits of a machine, and this machine was not capable of doing what they attempted.”

