Steak and Shrimp with Garlic Butter Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons butter, divided

5 garlic cloves, diced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped, divided

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, leaves removed from stems

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

1 lb. (4) boneless steaks (i.e. sirloin, New York steak strip steaks)

1 lb. shrimp deveined, tails on or off

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic, half the parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Reduce to a simmer. Cook for 4-5 minutes.

Heat a large skillet or grill over medium high heat. Coat with oil. Season steaks and shrimp with salt and pepper. Cook steaks to desired doneness. Coat steaks in half the garlic butter sauce. Transfer to 4 plates.

Reduce skillet or grill heat to medium heat. Cook shrimp 1-2 minutes per side, depending on the size and thickness of the shrimp. The shrimp is done when pink on the outside and opaque white on the inside. Add remaining garlic butter sauce to pan. Fully coat shrimp. Divide shrimp amongst the four plates with the steak. Garnish each plate with remaining parsley. Serve immediately.

Steak Cooking Tips

· Rare steaks. Soft textured steaks that maintain an indent when pressed will be rare — 140°F (60°C) internal temperature

· Medium-rare steaks. Steaks with a soft and springy feel will be medium rare — 145°F (63°) internal temperature

· Medium steaks. Steaks with a springy feel will be medium (bounce back up fast) — 160°F (70°) internal temperature

· Well done steaks. Firm steaks are well done — 170°F (76°) internal temperature