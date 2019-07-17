Spiced up, irresistible beef jerky on a Traeger Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who knew you could make jerky on a grill -- if you have a Treager, it's possible!

Budah saw it for himself with Jesse Johnson from Big Johnson's BBQ.

This recipe is from the Traeger Shop Classes, they host shop classes three to four times a month and teach everything from hands-on brisket instruction to mastering backyard BBQ and more.

A Traeger is the perfect way to make your jerky and they shared a recipe for a spiced-up version. It's doused in beer, soy sauce and black pepper marinade and smoked low and slow for a protein-packed snack.

INGREDIENTS

1 (12 oz) can or bottle dark beer

1 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. Morton Tender Quick Curing Salt

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

3-4 Tbsp. coarsely ground black pepper, divided

2 lbs. trimmed beef top or bottom round, sirloin tip, flank steak or wild game

PREPARATION

Plan ahead, this recipe marinates overnight.

In a mixing bowl, combine the beer, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, curing salt, garlic salt, and 2 tablespoons of the black pepper.

With a sharp knife, trim any fat or connective tissue off of meat. Slice the beef into 1/4-inch thick slices against the grain (this is easier if the meat is partially frozen).

Put the beef slices into a large resealable plastic bag. Pour the marinade mixture over the beef, and massage the bag so that all the slices get coated with the marinade. Seal the bag and refrigerate for several hours to overnight.

When ready to cook, set temperature to 180℉ and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes. For optimal flavor, use Super Smoke if available.

Remove beef slices from the marinade and discard the marinade. Dry the beef slices between paper towels then sprinkle beef slices generously on both sides with black pepper.

Arrange the meat in a single layer directly on the grill grate. Smoke for 4 to 5 hours or until the jerky is dry but still chewy and somewhat pliant when you bend a piece.

Transfer to a re-sealable plastic bag while the jerky's still warm. Let the jerky rest for an hour at room temperature.

Squeeze any air from the bag, and refrigerate the jerky. It will keep for several weeks. Enjoy!

*Cook times will vary depending on set and ambient temperatures.

