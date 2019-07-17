× Romney: ‘I support the president’s policies,’ but his tweets were ‘racially offensive’

SALT LAKE CITY — On Twitter, Utah Senator Mitt Romney referred to President Trump’s attack on four democratic congresswomen as destructive, demeaning, and disunifying, but does he consider them racist?

“I choose the words that I think are the most descriptive and I think racially offensive and offensive also to immigrants is an apt and appropriate description. The president has a very unique and noble calling to draw us together regardless of our race, our ethnic origin, our creed, our color and I think on this, the president failed us,” Romney said.

Senator Romney disagrees with the president’s words, but not necessarily his actions.

“I support the president’s policies in large measure and vote with him on a number of things that I think are good for Utah and for the country,” Romney said.

As for the resolution that passed in the U.S. House, condemning his comments and referring to them as racist, Senator Romney is focusing on the actions of his congressional colleagues.

“There’s not been a resolution brought before the Senate. I don’t know whether there will be or not. If there is, I’ll take a look at what it says,” Romney said.

For now, Senator Romney says he’s focusing on his job.

Even if he disagrees with the policies of the four female Democrats now being referred to as “The Squad,” he plans to do so respectfully.

“I think we have to be careful not to suggest that there’s any group of people in America that are not welcome here. We are a melting pot. We’re a nation that welcomes people from different backgrounds but also different points of view,” says Romney.

Right now, Senator Romney is focusing on legislation he’s introduced, which includes cutting down prescription drug costs, cleaning up our air by pushing for higher standards on trucks and automobiles, and helping Hill Air Force base hire qualified former military personnel by removing the six-month holding period that’s currently in place.