Natural gas leak forces partial road closure in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A natural gas leak in Salt Lake City has forced the closure of part of 2100 S in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the westbound lanes of 2100 S between 1300 E and 1700 E are closed until the area can be deemed safe.

Dominion Energy crews are responding to the scene to assist.

