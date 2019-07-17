× Latter-day Saint church president Nelson to speak at NAACP conference

DETROIT — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will speak at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People convention in Detroit this weekend.

Nelson’s speech is scheduled to speak Saturday, according to a news release from the Latter-day Saint church.

“I’m honored to have The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stand in unity with the NAACP to advance equality and justice for all,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, according to the news release. “We must recognize and accept the importance of creating amity with those that are raising the consciousness of this nation — the Church is committed to doing just that.”

Watch FOX 13 for updates.