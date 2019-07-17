Kaysville firefighters (and a cop) put out fire truck fire

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A 22-year firefighting veteran with the Kaysville Fire Department hit a new milestone in his career Monday: putting out his first fire truck fire.

According to Kaysville FD, a local business was showing off a “new-to-them” antique fire engine when it caught fire on 550 S Main St.

“I would usually include some kind of safety message with this post but I think the message needs to be directed towards us: watch out, your fire engine may catch on fire,” said a post on the fire department’s Facebook page. “This is a confusing time for us; please respect our privacy as we work our way through this”

Ironically, a deputy with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive at the scene, according to the post. He used a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived to douse it properly.