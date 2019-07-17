Kaysville firefighters (and a cop) put out fire truck fire

Posted 4:23 pm, July 17, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A 22-year firefighting veteran with the Kaysville Fire Department hit a new milestone in his career Monday: putting out his first fire truck fire.

According to Kaysville FD, a local business was showing off a “new-to-them” antique fire engine when it caught fire on 550 S Main St.

“I would usually include some kind of safety message with this post but I think the message needs to be directed towards us: watch out, your fire engine may catch on fire,” said a post on the fire department’s Facebook page. “This is a confusing time for us; please respect our privacy as we work our way through this”

Ironically, a deputy with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive at the scene, according to the post. He used a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived to douse it properly.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.