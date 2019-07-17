Get fit for free with an upcoming event series at City Creek Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The City Creek Center #ShowYourStrength Summer Fitness Series is taking place now until September.

Bianca Lyon with City Creek Center filled us in with the following info:

This summer, City Creek Center is offering a FREE fitness series! Classes are hosted by a variety of stores and are held every Saturday, plus various days throughout the week.

Classes will run until September and are free to attend.

For additional details, or to view the full schedule of classes, please go to: https://www.shopcitycreekcenter.com/summer-fitness-class-schedule

Additionally, City Creek Center has just unveiled its new soccer-themed kids play area, which is part of the Center's partnership with Real Salt Lake, the Utah Royals FC and the Real Monarchs.

City Creek Center is also excited to announce its newest tenants; Kendra Scott and Bohme (both open), and local favorite ROOLEE will be opening on July 18th. Zimbu, which features Indian and Nepali food, is the newest addition to the food court."

Find out more at shopcitycreekcenter.com.