‘Fuel-fed fireball’ damages home in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Utah County family’s home was extremely damaged after a “fuel-fed fireball” blew through the structure’s roof, according to the Pleasant Grove Fire Department.

Crews responded to the home near Manilla Creek Park just before noon and PGFD said crews were able to suppress the flames enough to get to a broken natural gas line and shut it off.

The fire had already spread to the attic at that point and left the home extremely damaged, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from Orem, American Fork and the Lone Peak Fire District also responded to the fire.