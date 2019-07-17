× ‘Bears are out and active,’ DWR warns

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is urging people who camp in Utah or live in Utah’s foothills to “bear-proof” their food and garbage.

“Utah’s bears are out and active, and the number of bears reported getting into garbage and food this month has doubled from last July,” a news release from Utah DWR said.

In the last month, DWR employees have responded to more than 25 reports of bears rummaging campsites and residential trash cans, or otherwise getting into coolers and garbage. Twenty of those incidents were either in central Utah or along the Wasatch Front.

The reports of bear sightings the DWR has received this summer have differed significantly for the same period in 2018.

“Last year at this time, there were 11 reports statewide of bears in neighborhoods or campsites. Last year, most of those incidents occurred in the southern part of the state,” the news release said.

Utah’s bear population has grown since last year, and this year’s wetter spring may also have been a factor, the DWR explained.

“Another reason for the increase in bear incidents is that the summer of 2018 was extremely dry,” DWR wildlife biologist Riley Peck said in the news release. “As a result, some bears could have gone into hibernation a little leaner than normal. This was then followed by a very wet, cool spring that kept bears hibernating in their dens a little longer than usual. The combination of those two things could be making the bears a little bolder in trying to acquire their needed calories.”

The DWR offered the following safety tips to bear-proof your home or campsite: