5 mistakes parents can make when buckling kids in carseats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, and many times, deaths and injuries can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters and seat belts.

But, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of all car seats are installed incorrectly. And mistakes are very common.

Katie Marble with Zero Fatalities stopped by with important information for parents and a demonstration on properly installing the seats.

You can get a technician at your local health department to help you and always make sure to read the instructions on the car seat label.

Find more at clickitutah.org or zerofatalitiesut.com.