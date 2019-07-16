Where you can buy quality meat from ‘Good Ranchers’ in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Good Ranchers' was founded on the core value of giving back. Since 1949, they've provided quality service and products at an affordable price.

All of their beef is USDA Inspected and 100% American Beef.

And, they give 5 percent back to local food banks in cities they visit. They also have a drop-off site for non-perishable food for local food banks as well.

Right now they're setting up shop in Utah (for the next 10 days or so, starting on Thursday, July 18) at Fashion Place Mall in Murray, South Towne Mall in Sandy and Newgate Mall in Ogden. But when they're gone... they won't be back until next year.

You can buy in bulk though, and it will last you for a couple years. And, right now you can get 20 USDA Choice fillets for $29. They sell other cuts too, as well as chicken, pork and seafood too.

You can find more information at: goodranchers.com.