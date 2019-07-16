× UHP investigates Tuesday’s second and third semitrailer rollovers

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to two more rollover crashes involving semitrailers Tuesday afternoon after investigating a rollover on I-84 Tuesday morning.

The afternoon crashes occurred on I-80 and I-84.

On I-80, a double tanker rolled at mile marker 104, forcing troopers to divert traffic to SR-201 via SR-202.

“We are reopening one lane on I-80 right now. Far right lane at mile marker 105 will be closed for a bit longer,” UHP tweeted at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday.

On I-84, a semitrailer hauling beer rolled in the westbound lanes at mile marker 92.

“We have one WB lane open, it may be subject to intermittent closures during the cleanup process,” a tweet from UHP posted at 3:39 p.m. said.

No injuries have been reported.

