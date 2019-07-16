× Riverdale Lowe’s store evacuated over bomb threat; no evidence of explosives found

RIVERDALE, Utah — A Lowe’s store in Riverdale was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called the store to report there was a bomb inside, according to Riverdale Police.

The store, at 4155 S Riverdale Rd., received the call around 10:50 a.m., a Riverdale PD spokesman said. Police are trying to identify who placed the call, and they haven’t found anything suspicious inside the store.

The store has been temporarily closed as bomb detection dogs go through the store as an added precaution.