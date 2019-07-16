Richmond barn fire investigated as potential crime

RICHMOND, Utah — Two people were rescued from a fire in Cache Valley that police are treating as a possible crime.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from a barn on residential property in Richmond just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Doyle Peck with Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders rescued an elderly woman and a man from inside the home next to the barn, Peck told Fox 13.

The home had extensive smoke damage and the barn was completely destroyed.

Peck said it is being treated as a crime scene and is under investigation.

