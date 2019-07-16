Keep little hands busy this Summer, while teaching them a life skill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori Volmar, teacher at Little Sewing Basket, stopped by with student Ruby Linford to demonstrate why sewing is a great activity for kids.

"Sewing teaches motor skills, confidence, creativity; plus gets them off screens!" says Lori. "It also teaches them math, patience, social and coping skills."

Loris said a great way to keep kids busy this Summer is a sewing book, where you coordinate with the characters' patterns. She recommends the Sew Zoey or Lola Dutch books by Michael Miller.

She runs summer camps and classes, as well as hosts tea parties for your group, so visit The Sewing Basket Utah on Facebook for more information.