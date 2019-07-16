How you can make your own art at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new exhibit at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah. It's called 'Power Couples: The Pendant Format in Art'.

The show features works of art meant to hang in pairs; they're called 'pendants'. This was a popular format for artists, and so you'll see a variety of different kinds of art from across cultures and time periods. There's everything from traditional European portraits to fun contemporary interpretations to works by Utah artists. But they all have one thing in common: the artists put two separate works together to tell a story.

Visitors will have some fun opportunities throughout the show to respond to the artworks they're seeing. There are several hands-on stations where people can make their own portraits, write stories, or play in their own way with the idea of doubling.

You're also invited to make mini-pendants on Saturday, July 20 during the museum's Third Saturday for Families Art Program. Admission is free all day, and from 1-4 pm, you can drop in, see the show, and make your own power couples with mini canvases and paint. All ages and abilities are welcome! There will be a similar program aimed at adults on Wednesday, August 7 from 6-8 pm.

You can find all the details by visiting: umfa.utah.edu/power-couples.