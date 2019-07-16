Girl, 6, fatally struck by golf ball in Orem

OREM, Utah — A girl died Monday after she was hit by a golf ball at a golf course in Orem.

Police received a call about the injured girl around 10:25. a.m. When they arrived at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course, at 730 S Sleepy Ridge Dr., paramedics were already on scene to treat the girl.

An Orem Police spokesman said the girl suffered a head injury in the incident and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. She was then flown to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City in extremely critical condition.

The girl died around 9 p.m. Monday.

“This is a tragic accident. Sincere condolences go out to the family. We are not investigating this as anything other than an accident,” said Lt. Trent Colledge, Orem PD.

