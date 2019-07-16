Federal appeals court upholds gerrymandering ruling that overhauled San Juan County government

DENVER — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling on racial gerrymandering that led to historic elections overhauling San Juan County government.

In a unanimous opinion published Tuesday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected all of San Juan County’s appeals over the racial gerrymandering.

“We find no error in the district court’s well-reasoned rulings,” Judge Nancy Moritz wrote in the ruling.

The three-judge panel sided with U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby, who ruled that San Juan County had improperly drawn election boundaries for county commission and school board along racial lines. Native Americans are a majority population, but were a political minority. The Navajo Nation sued over it, and the judge ordered boundaries redrawn with a new election.

The decision led to a political shift in San Juan County with Native Americans seizing majority control of the county commission. Kenneth Maryboy and Willie Grayeyes were elected, changing the direction of the rural county’s politics. The county had appealed the judge’s ruling, arguing that as a result of the new boundaries there was a new type of gerrymandering taking place.

In its ruling, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court dismissed the county’s claims.

“The record supports the district court’s factual finding that several of the districts in the county’s remedial redistricting plan were predominantly based on race. And it correctly concluded that the county lacked the required good reasons or a strong basis in evidence to justify this race-based line drawing,” Judge Moritz wrote, adding: “The district court didn’t clearly err when it found that the special master’s remedial plan wasn’t predominantly based on race; nor did it otherwise abuse its discretion in ordering the county to adopt that plan.”

An attorney for San Juan County did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Commissioner Bruce Adams, who supported the appeal, said he was disappointed.

“San Juan County appealed the initial decision of Judge Shelby because it split apart our most populated city, Blanding, and left them without representation. We went to the 10th Circuit looking for a more fair solution. The decision that came down today is very disappointing and disenfranchises a significant portion of our community,” he said in a statement.

