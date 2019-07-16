× Brigham City boy raises eyebrows with streetside beer sales

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A Brigham City boy has been the subject of multiple calls to the local police department for selling beer streetside without checking IDs.

“This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT BEER, that is,” a Facebook post from Brigham City PD said. “Apparently its paid off as business has been good.”

