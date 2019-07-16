6 ways to keep plants healthy in Summer heat, plus a watering lifehack!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melinda Meservy, owner of Thyme and Place, says Summer is a great time for plants, because you start to see them getting new growth and flowering (such as cacti).

The days are longer, so plants photosynthesize more, feeding themselves and storing up sugars in their roots.

Melinda offered these tips to keeping our plants alive in the summer:

• Watch for leaf scorch

• Check the soil often; even daily; you may need to aerate

• Feed them according to their needs

• Manage temperature and airflow; keep away from the AC

• Rotate

• Prune dead foliage and remove

The best time to water plants is in the morning before the sun hits them. You can check how wet the soil is using a chopstick.

Find out more at thymeandplaceslc.com.