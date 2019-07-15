× Three southbound lanes of I-15 closed in Salt Lake City after person hit, critically injured by car

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on I-15 Monday, and several lanes of southbound I-15 are closed.

Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred near 1000 North on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake City. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 11:18 a.m.

Street said all lanes are blocked in the area with the exception of the HOV lane.

The person who was hit was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Street said it appears the incident was a suicide attempt.

Fox 13 News does not generally cover incidents of apparent suicide unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as road closures.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.