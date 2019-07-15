Radio Hill Fire burns 900 acres in Box Elder Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire that started early Sunday morning in Box Elder County has reached 900 acres.

Utah Fire Info reports the fire is 10 percent contained.

Fire officials said the blaze is one of several started by lightning in the area overnight, but this is the only one that grew to a significant size before fire crews got a handle on the flames.

The fire is threatening some communication equipment in the vicinity, but as of Monday morning no homes are threatened.

