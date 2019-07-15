Planetarium celebrates moon landing anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Clark Planetarium in downtown Salt Lake City has a number of events planned to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

But many visitors were not alive the last time a NASA spacecraft carried an astronaut. The Space Shuttle finished its last mission July 21, 2011.

With that in mind, we found a young Utahn to show us how exciting space can be. In the video above watch Brighton and her family experience the exhibits at Clark and you may decide to celebrate with them this week.

Activities organized by the Planetarium and Salt Lake County libraries can be found here.