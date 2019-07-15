× Motorcycle officer taken to hospital after crash closes State Street in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A motorcycle officer with South Salt Lake Police was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash on State Street, which is closed near 2900 South.

The officer was on his motorcycle when the crash occurred in the area of State Street and 2900 South. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash just before 7 a.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation states both north and southbound lanes of State Street are closed between approximately 2700 South and 3000 South.

Specific details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available, but it appears police have taken one person into custody in connection with the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol personnel are investigating the crash. It is standard procedure for an outside agency to investigate any crash or critical incident involving a police officer.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.