“Dr. Dave” shares research and tips from happy hacks to family facts

David "Dr. Dave Schramm" has been sharing research and tips from happy hacks to family facts for more than 12 years as a professor at Utah State University Extension. He's given more than 500 presentations and workshops from British Columbia to Beijing, China and from St. Louis to San Francisco.

He recently launched www.DrDaveSpeaks.com and he says he's excited to reach a broader audience including businesses and their employees.

For businesses he offers tips for employers to have more productive, creative and engaged employees. He does lunch and learns for companies - topics include '10 Happy Hacks for Flourishing', 'Tips for Tackling Technology Challenges at Home,' 'Nailing the 3 Needs at Work', and 'Parenting ABCs for Stress-Free Employees'.

Dr. Dave has also worked with a variety of family and human service agencies, presenting happiness and parenting topics.

And he lights up high school assemblies with HOPE Squad Suicide Prevention though messages of hope and happiness.