× Cottonwood Heights church fire investigated as possible arson

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Authorities are conducting an arson investigation in a church fire that occurred early Sunday morning.

The fire, reported at about 3 a.m., burned part of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Cottonwood Heights.

Unified Fire Authority said Sunday they did not believe the fire was suspicious. However, Monday they asked for the public’s help in identifying and gathering information to help with the investigation.

In a press release, UFA asked anyone with information about the “possible identity of the persons or person involved” to contact Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-840-4000 or Unified Fire Authority Investigations at 801-743-7100.