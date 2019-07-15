Cornbread recipe for a secret to make it fluffy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toni Jorgensen, a chef and former restaurant owner joined us with a recipe for cornbread, and a tip to make sure it's fluffy!

She says if you trade the milk for buttermilk that will help the baking powder get the best rise possible. If you don't have buttermilk, add a teaspoon of lemon juice to the milk and let it sit for a few minutes. Also, let the cornmeal soak with the milk for 10 minutes before mixing the ingredients together.

INGREDIENTS:

1 C. yellow cornmeal

1 c. buttermilk (or whole milk with 1 tsp. lemon juice)

1 c. flour

2/3 c. white sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1 large egg

1/3 c. unsalted butter melted

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease an 8X8 baking pan with 1/3 c. unsalted butter, melted.

Mix the cornmeal and milk in a large bowl and let soak for 10 minutes.

Add in remaining ingredients and whisk well then pour them into the baking pan and bake for 22-25 minute until a toothpick comes out clean.