Southbound I-15 closed temporarily after van veers across freeway

DRAPER, Utah — Southbound Interstate 15 was temporarily closed Sunday night due to a car accident.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, just before 7 p.m., a Dodge Ram van veered left across all the southbound lanes and hit the concrete barrier, then veered back across the lanes to the right and hit a Nissan Sentra.

The Nissan’s occupants were not injured.

The 37-year-old man driving the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition but expected to survive. Police say impairment may have been a possible factor.

All southbound I-15 lanes were closed for about 15 minutes while troopers cleaned up and diagrammed the scene, according to UHP.