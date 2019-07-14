Resident displaced after house fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – A resident was displaced after a fire damaged a home and garage in Ogden on Sunday.
The Ogden Fire Department released a series of tweets about the fire and said the first report of the fire came in at approximately 8:51 a.m. at 1646 Ogden Avenue.
According to tweets, 17 firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden Fire Departments responded.
Fire crews said no injuries were reported but the resident of the home has been displaced.
Two vehicles were also damaged in the fire, according to Ogden Fire.
Damages are estimated at approximately $70,0000.
Crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.