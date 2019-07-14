Moab 23-year-old dies in skydiving accident

Posted 8:31 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44PM, July 14, 2019

MOAB, Utah — A man died in a skydiving accident Sunday afternoon at Canyonlands Airport in Moab.

Spencer Connelley, 23, suffered fatal injuries after a “fast and hard landing,” according to Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. in the landing area at the airport commonly used by skydivers.

Police say Connelley was a resident of Moab.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident; this story will be updated as information becomes available.

