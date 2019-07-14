Early morning fire engulfs LDS church in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Crews extinguished a fire that engulfed an LDS church early Sunday morning.

Unified Fire Authority said crews got a call at 2:45 a.m. about a fire at 3680 East Brighton Point Drive in Cottonwood Heights.

When crews arrived at the scene they found the church fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from UFA and Murray worked until 3:26 a.m. to put out the flames, according to UFA.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

UFA said crews are expected to be at the scene for the next few hours.