Man in critical condition after car crashes into home in Magna

MAGNA, Utah - A home in Magna was deemed unlivable early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into it.

Unified Police officers said the driver of a Dodge Durango tried to pass a truck traveling westbound on 3500 South when he lost control and ended up rolling into a house.

The driver of the Durango was partially ejected, police said.

According to police, three fire crews took apart the vehicle and parts of the house, while simultaneously supporting the structure so it would not cave in while they worked to free the driver.

Once the driver was freed he was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by medical helicopter.

Police said the homeowners were inside but were not in the room that was hit by the vehicle.

The family has reportedly lived in the home for six years and will have to find another place to live.

The driver of the Durango is said to be in extremely critical condition.

Unified Police are investigating the crash and said they don't know if drugs or alcohol were involved.