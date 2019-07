Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The all-new 2019 Mercedes GLE has everything Fox 13's Car Critic Brian Champagne reports.

It even has a "Hey, Mercedes" voice-activated feature.

It has so many features, the Critic only had enough time to show off the headlights, stoplights and electric suspension.

And even with so many fancy electronic bells and whistles, it still made it up this steep, rough hill.

Check it out in the video above!