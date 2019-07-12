We try Cafe Rio’s new menu item: fajitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cafe Rio has launched a new menu item: fajitas. But you'd better hurry.. they'll only be on the menu for a limited time.. through August.

Douglas Henriquez, Director of Culinary Kitchen Operations for Cafe Rio, stopped by with some fajitas for us to try!

You can choose grilled steak, grilled chicken or a mix of both or vegetarian. One entree comes with three fajitas and rice and choice of beans. They're served with guacamole, a new black bean corn salsa and a new chipotle ranch sauce that gives a spicy kick.

Or if you prefer, you can choose a corn tortilla for a gluten-free option.

Use your Cafe Rio app when you try the fajitas so you can earn points for your purchases. Those points turn into free Cafe Rio.

And check out the July edition of 'Hometown Values' for a coupon for a free drink!

For more information please visit: caferio.com.