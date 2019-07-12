We get a science lesson about ‘Molecular Gastronomy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you heard about molecular gastronomy? It's described as a food science that seeks to investigate the physical and chemical transformations ingredients go through in the cooking process.

Chef Eric Westover, owner of Huckleberry grill, gave us a quick science lesson in the kitchen.

Liquid to be Spherified

5g Sodium Alginate

500g Juice, puree, or other liquid. (avoid acidic liquids)

Instructions:

1.) Refrigerate liquid to be spherified for 30 minutes (helps to dissolve alginate).

2.) Using an immersion blender, mix the sodium alginate into the liquid. Try to keep air bubbles to a minimum. Liquid will thicken slightly.

3.) Place mixture in fridge over night to allow any air bubbles to rise to the surface (air can also be removed in a chamber vacuum sealer).

Calcium Bath

1L Distilled Water

5g Calcium Chloride

200g Sugar (Optional)

Instructions:

1.) Dissolve calcium chloride into distilled water.

2.) Optionally, sugar can be dissolved into bath as well (you should heat the water, add the sugar, and then cool to fully dissolve it all. this will help regulate the density of the bath so your spheres won't drop to the bottom & form flat spots.)

3.) Place mixture in fridge over night to allow any air bubbles to rise to the surface (air can also be removed in a chamber vacuum sealer).

To Create Caviar

Dispense drops of the alginate solution into the calcium bath. (typically dispensed from a kitchen syringe). A skin will form on the outside between 1-3 minutes depending on the amount of liquid used. The longer they remain in the bath the thicker the skin will become until it gelatinizes all of the way through. Once the skin is formed, remove the spheres from the bath and rinse in plain distilled water to slow the gelling process. The caviar will continue to gelatinize all the way through so be sure to serve the caviar immediately.

Visit: HuckleberryGrill.com for more information or to schedule catering for a lunch or dinner party.

And to follow their food truck visit: Facebook.com/HuckleberryGrill.