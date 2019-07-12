Water main break causes sinkhole in Park City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- A water main break caused a sinkhole in a road in Park City, prompting a closure in the area.

The break was reported in the area of Trappers Way and Park Avenue between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

The water ran down Main Street, but city officials and firefighters put sandbags around businesses and homes in the area to protect them from damage.

Responders left the scene around 1 a.m. Friday and did not expect major damage. Sometime Friday morning the sinkholes opened in the road, prompting a closure near Trappers Way and Park Avenue.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.