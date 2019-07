Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Benji is only about three pounds, but he's a big lover!

He's a teacup chihuahua and he's good with other dogs, cats and kids.

Benji is described as a real sweetheart who is very well behaved and doggy-door trained.

He loves to play and cuddle and would be best in a home with other dogs and adopters who know the needs of a tiny dog.

Benji's adoption fee is $300. He is neutered and current on all vaccinations and he's chipped.

You can find him at hearts4paws.org.