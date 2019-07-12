Seared Scallops with Lemon Orange Vinaigrette and Fennel Slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves 4

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 small shallot, minced

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 fennel bulb, cut in half through the core, tough outer layer removed, and thinly sliced

½ pink lady apple, thinly sliced into matchsticks

2 tablespoons parsley, finely minced

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound large sea scallops, tendons removed

1 tablespoon butter

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, orange juice, shallot, honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Toss half of the dressing with the fennel, apple, and parsley. Reserve the remaining of the vinaigrette.

Heat canola oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Pat scallops dry and season with salt and pepper. Place scallops in the pan about 1” apart (you will probably need to do two batches) and cook undisturbed until the underside is well browned, about 1-2 minutes. Add butter and turn scallops and cook 1-2 minutes more, basting with the butter as they cook. Remove scallops, wipe out skillet and repeat with remaining scallops. Serve scallops with reserved vinaigrette and fennel slaw.

