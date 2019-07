Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda and Big Budah got to beat the heat in Heber Valley at Jordanelle State Park.

You can rent a pontoon boat (like Budah and Amanda rode in), fishing boats, skiing boats and even jet skis right there at the park.

Then, they tried not to fall in the water at inflatable park "Aqua X Zone". That's an obstacle course on the reservoir. You can make reservations or just walk up. Find out more at: aquaxzone.com.

Plan your trip to Heber Valley at gohebervalley.com.