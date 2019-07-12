Gas leak prompts road closure near 1100 East, 900 South in Salt Lake City

Posted 9:30 am, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, July 12, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A gas leak forced a road closure in Salt Lake City Friday morning.

Dana Peterson with Dominion Energy said a half-inch plastic line was punctured by a contractor working near 1100 East and 900 South.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the leak shortly after 9 a.m.

Peterson said there are no evacuations, but 900 South is closed between 1100 East and 1200 East as a result of the leak.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

