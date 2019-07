× Fire affecting traffic on I-215 in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — A fire is affecting the roadway on eastbound I-215 in Holladay Friday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the fire is near the 6200 S exit, and it has forced the closure of the right lane.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 11 a.m.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.