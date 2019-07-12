× Crews repairing second water line break in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Repairs are underway for another water line break in Centerville, and police said the break is close to the one crews repaired Thursday night.

“The break is just a hundred or so feet north of the repair at 1400 N Main Street which was completed late last night,” Centerville Police said on Facebook.

Homes between Main St. and 400 W and from 1300 N to 1500 N may experience a water outage Friday.

“Remember that when the water line has been restored water may have a cloudy appearance, in which case simply flush the water in your home using an outside tap or a bathtub,” the Facebook post said.

