Crews repairing second water line break in Centerville

Posted 11:24 am, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, July 12, 2019

Courtesy: Centerville PD

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Repairs are underway for another water line break in Centerville, and police said the break is close to the one crews repaired Thursday night.

“The break is just a hundred or so feet north of the repair at 1400 N Main Street which was completed late last night,” Centerville Police said on Facebook.

Homes between Main St. and 400 W and from 1300 N to 1500 N may experience a water outage Friday.

“Remember that when the water line has been restored water may have a cloudy appearance, in which case simply flush the water in your home using an outside tap or a bathtub,” the Facebook post said.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.