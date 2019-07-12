× Carjacker beaten to death by mob in Philadelphia after stealing car with 3 children inside

A sudden outburst of mob justice Thursday night in Philadelphia ended with a carjacker dead and a 25-year-old man being questioned by police Friday after the thief’s attempt to snatch a running vehicle — with the man’s children inside — reportedly went awry.

Officials said an unidentified 25-year-old woman was traveling with her three children Thursday when she stopped outside a pizza shop on 29th and Dauphin St. at about 9 p.m. to visit her boyfriend, who worked at the pizzeria, according to WCAU.

When she went inside, the woman reportedly left her car running with her three children — a 7-month-old, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old — inside. READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM>>>