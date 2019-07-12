Carjacker beaten to death by mob in Philadelphia after stealing car with 3 children inside

Posted 8:57 am, July 12, 2019, by

A sudden outburst of mob justice Thursday night in Philadelphia ended with a carjacker dead and a 25-year-old man being questioned by police Friday after the thief’s attempt to snatch a running vehicle — with the man’s children inside — reportedly went awry.

Officials said an unidentified 25-year-old woman was traveling with her three children Thursday when she stopped outside a pizza shop on 29th and Dauphin St. at about 9 p.m. to visit her boyfriend, who worked at the pizzeria, according to WCAU.

When she went inside, the woman reportedly left her car running with her three children — a 7-month-old, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old — inside. READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM>>>

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.