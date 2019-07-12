Budah goes on a ‘Utah Adventure’ at Bear Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah is on a Utah Adventure at Bear Lake. He found out you can have fun in and out of the water.

Matt the "dirt cowboy" with Wasatch Excursions took him for a ride on the trails surrounding the lake. There are actually hundreds of miles of trails so you can experience the dirt!

Bear Lake Fun Time can get you the equipment and a map to help you get around.

Learn more at: BearLakeFun.com.

Budah also introduced us to Utah Camping Company. They do all the work so you can focus on the fun of camping! You book a campsite, they show up with a trailer or tent and bring everything from camp chairs to bedding, towels.. and everything else you may need. It will all be set up for you when you arrive!

They also rent out camping gear like tents, sleeping bags, head lamps and more if you're going on a weekend trip. Again, it will be delivered right to you!

As far as booking the site, you have to be the one to do that, but Utah Camping Company can help you decide where to go (one of their favorites is Bear Lake).

They brought a Grey Wolf trailer to Budah's campsite for Utah Adventures. It comes stocked with the basics (they even provide a s'more making kit). But, you do need to bring your own food and clothes.

When your trip is over, they'll pick everything up!

Find them at: UtahCampingco.com.

You can also find more adventures to take in Utah at: stateparks.utah.gov.