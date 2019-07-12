× Algal bloom observed at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah — Utah Department of Environmental Quality scientists have found a large algal bloom extending from Pelican Point to Provo Bay in Utah Lake.

“[Utah County Health Department] will post warning signs around the lake at Lincoln Beach, Sandy Beach, Pelican Point, Lindon Harbor, American Fork Harbor, Saratoga Springs City Marina, and Saratoga Springs HOA,” a tweet from the DEQ said.

The warnings signs are being posted because algal blooms can release harmful toxins called “cyanotoxins,” which can cause gastrointestinal problems, headaches, rashes, and other health problems.

Monitor the status of algal blooms in Utah at this link.