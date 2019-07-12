AARP Utah hosting free paperwork shredding event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Shredding important paperwork is critical these days for protecting yourself from identity theft.

AARP Utah's annual shredding event coming up on Saturday will provide a chance to get those personal documents safely and securely destroyed.

Someone in the U.S. has their identity stolen every two seconds. That's why it's critical to destroy important records, documents, and even certain pieces of mail.

"Any kind of identifying information on it — if it has your phone number, if it has any kind of personal information, shred it," said lan Ormsby, state director of AARP Utah.

The free shredding events will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at two locations: