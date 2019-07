× Unified Police looking for missing man

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a missing person who they consider endangered.

Bryan Royall, 46, was last seen at 3702 S. State St. wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with white stripes.

Police describe him as 5’6″, 185 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police consider Royall endangered as he has “several severe medical issues.”

Contact Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake at 801-743-7000 with any information.