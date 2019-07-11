Where you can shred up to 10 boxes of documents for free this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AARP Utah is holding this shredding event this Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City and Ogden because we know that shredding documents with sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, tax returns, or bank account information, can help prevent identity theft. It's a huge problem; someone`s identity is stolen every two seconds, and it can take years to undo the damage. Fraud is a major concern for our members and the public in general, and this is a great way to prevent it from happening.

AARP has held these events with Fox 13 for several years, and they keep getting bigger; people love the opportunity to safely shred documents for free! It's all done by trained Shred-it employees on site. Shred-it generously donates all their services.

This year we are at a new location in Salt Lake City at Shred-it's facility at 4325 Commercial Way (found about where Bangerter Hwy meets California Ave.), from 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., as there were so many people who came to our old location that all of the trucks filled up. This year, no one will be turned away before the event is over at 11 a.m.

Our Ogden location is the same; the Golden Spike Event Center at 1000 North 1200 West.

Up to 10 boxes of documents will be accepted; no hard drives, electronics, or metal items of any kind. This can destroy the shredders. While this event is free and open to the public, regardless of age or AARP membership, it is for individuals only; no businesses.

A complete list of items acceptable to shred can be found on our website at aarp.org/ut.

We also encourage people to check out AARP's Fraud Watch Network by going online to fraudwatchnetwork.org for a wealth of information about fraud, prevention strategies, and scams that have been reported down to the neighborhood level. Call the Fraud Watch Network hotline at 877-908-3360 if you suspect you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam.